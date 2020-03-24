Joyce Graves Wisthoff

During Joyce's tenure on the city council, Crown Point experienced historic growth, as St. Anthony's Hospital, McDonald's and Pizza Hut were built. Plans for Jewel-Osco also took place. During this time, Joyce met Joseph Wisthoff, who was Superintendent of Utilities for the city. Eventually they married in 1981, and she decided to step down from city council.Joyce continued to work in real estate at Corning Realty and Pace Realty, until she retired in 2008, at age 78. Her daughters would marvel at how she could recall even the smallest details about the people whose homes she listed and sold, and who bought those homes. "Just taking a drive around the city was a history lesson about Crown Point and the people who lived here” said daughter Pamela. "Even at age 90, we could drive down any street in town and Mom would recall the most minute details about people she worked with. Her meticulous attention to people's needs, genuine care and concern for her clients, made her one of the top Realtors in the city for decades."