Feb. 10, 1930 - Jan. 30, 2021

HOLLAND, MI - Joyce (Hawbaker) Irminger, age 90, of Holland, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

She was born on February 10, 1930, in Perry, IA, to the late Clarence and Mary (Bashore) Hawbaker.

Joyce graduated from Simpson College in Indianola, IA. She worked for School City of Hammond, IN, where she taught 5th grade at Harding Elementary. She later obtained her Masters Degree from Purdue University in 1974. Upon earning her degree, she was the School Counselor for Eggers Middle School until her retirement in 1996.

She loved nature and gardening. Joyce was a member of First Unitarian Church of Hobart until she moved to Holland, MI, in 2013.

Survivors include her daughters: Sharon Sheridan and Pamela (Patrick) Mitchell; grandchildren: Sara (Greg) Jankowski, Erin Stassin, Dr. Andrew (Dr. Ashley Martin) Raduski, Kyle Raduski, Cory Sheridan and John Mitchell; five great-grandchildren; many nephews and nieces; and special niece, Bonnie Hawbaker. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or the Alzheimer's Association.

To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Joyce online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com