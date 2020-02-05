Joyce "Joy" Anton (nee Evans)

VALPARAISO, IN - Joyce "Joy" (Evans) Anton, age 75, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1944 in Gary, IN to Douglas and Lorine (Pearson) Evans. Joyce is survived by her children: Michael R. (Julie) Anton III, Julie E. (Christopher) Braveman, Douglas W. Anton, James P. (Nicole) Anton and Megan K. (Richard) Levendowski; sister, Marsha (David) McMurray; cousin, Rose Mary (Edward) Neill; grandchildren: Cole, Ellie, Casey, Anna, Holly, Hayden, Chae, Abigail, Sophia and Vivian. She was also survived by many special nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Lorine Evans.

Joy graduated from Portage High School. She went on to graduate from Iowa University and obtained her master's degree from Valparaiso University. She had a thirst for knowledge and enjoyed inspiring all those around her. Joy retired after 20 years of teaching within the Duneland School Corporation at Liberty Middle (Intermediate) School. She was a dedicated teacher who had an immeasurable impact on generations of students who remember her to this day. During her children's young years she was very involved with Liberty Recreation. She had a strong love for reading and was an active member of her neighborhood book club. Joy was an avid Jeopardy fan and home participant. She enjoyed watching Nascar and the Olympics. She was an especially proud Hawkeye and loved joking about it with the kids when they would beat the Boilermakers.