Mar. 1, 1946 - Oct. 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV - Joyce Labus (nee Bonko), 75, of Las Vegas passed away October 7, 2021. Born in Gary, IN and living much of her life in Highland, she moved to Las Vegas twenty years ago.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Shaea) Labus; daughter, Theresa (James) Grayson; sisters: Cindy Bonko and Jan Manning and grandchildren: Desmond and Zoey Grayson, all of Las Vegas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Mike; and parents: Susan and Joseph.

Joyce was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; a die-hard Cubs fan and a proud Indiana alumna. She was a 1963 graduate of Gary Edison and a 1967 graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington.