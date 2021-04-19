 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joyce Lutes

Joyce Lutes

In Loving Memory of Joyce Lutes

It has been one year since you have been in Heaven.

If we could have a lifetime wish, a wish that could come true, we'd pray to God with all of our hearts for you to be here with us.

You left a space in our hearts that can never be filled.

You had a heart of gold, were loved by many and were a saint in your husband's eyes. We will always love you.

Your husband, Don and

Katie, Donora, Lynda, Jeff and David

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Neighbors react to shooting at Somers House Tavern

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts