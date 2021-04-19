In Loving Memory of Joyce Lutes

It has been one year since you have been in Heaven.

If we could have a lifetime wish, a wish that could come true, we'd pray to God with all of our hearts for you to be here with us.

You left a space in our hearts that can never be filled.

You had a heart of gold, were loved by many and were a saint in your husband's eyes. We will always love you.

Your husband, Don and

Katie, Donora, Lynda, Jeff and David