In Loving Memory of Joyce Lutes
It has been one year since you have been in Heaven.
If we could have a lifetime wish, a wish that could come true, we'd pray to God with all of our hearts for you to be here with us.
You left a space in our hearts that can never be filled.
You had a heart of gold, were loved by many and were a saint in your husband's eyes. We will always love you.
Your husband, Don and
Katie, Donora, Lynda, Jeff and David
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.