VALPARAISO, IN - Joyce Lynn Serles, 61, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was born September 15, 1959, in Valparaiso to the late William I. and Matilda J. (Telban) Serles Sr. Joyce had worked for KenPro Cleaning and remotely attended Heartland Christian Center. She enjoyed attending Cruise In at Harley-Davidson, Valparaiso. Joyce loved God, family and friends.