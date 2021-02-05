Joyce Lynn Serles
Sept. 15, 1959 — Feb. 3, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Joyce Lynn Serles, 61, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was born September 15, 1959, in Valparaiso to the late William I. and Matilda J. (Telban) Serles Sr. Joyce had worked for KenPro Cleaning and remotely attended Heartland Christian Center. She enjoyed attending Cruise In at Harley-Davidson, Valparaiso. Joyce loved God, family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Marie (John) Philpott and Angela Stamps; grandchildren, Katelynn and Dakota; siblings, William I. (Lynn) Serles Jr., Nancy (Larry) Tolle and Mike Serles; and her beloved dog, Boo.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 8, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.