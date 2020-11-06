 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joyce M. Bowling

Joyce M. Bowling

{{featured_button_text}}

Joyce M. Bowling 

DYER, IN — Joyce M. Bowling, 77, of Dyer, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband Millard "Red" Bowling; children: Sandra (Tim) Byrne, Brenda (Don) Whittman, Robert Bowling, Kevin (Linda) Bowling, John Bowling, Donna Bowling-Anderson, Cheryl (Mike) Zamora and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Bowling; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael D. Bowling, and sister, Norma Flecha. A memorial visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St. in Dyer on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.

Joyce was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, and friend to anyone who walked into her life. If you ever sat at the kitchen table and had conversations with her, know that she loved you. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts