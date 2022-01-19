Aug. 18, 1948 - Jan. 15, 2022

PORTAGE - Joyce M. Davison, age 73, of Portage passed away suddenly Saturday January 15, 2022, in her home. Joyce was born August 18, 1948, in Rome, NY. Joyce worked many years as a bartender for the H&R Lounge in Portage and as a cafeteria attendant for the Portage Schools. Joyce was an avid Cubs and Colts Fan. She loved to play bingo and horseshoes.

Joyce is survived by her son, Jerome (Kendra) Davison of Valparaiso; her three grandchildren, Hannah Toosevich, Delano Davison and Isabella Davison; her devoted brother, Jerome Sullivan of Portage; and two brothers-in-law, Charles and Terry Davison.

She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father and husband, Thomas Davison.

Visitation for Joyce will be held Sunday January 23, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Her funeral service will follow immediately at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Hobart www.hsbobart.org. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.