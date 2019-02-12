HEBRON, IN - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Joyce M. Ford on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Methodist Hospital. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
Joyce is survived by her sons: Charles (Melissa) and Jeremy (Colleen) Ford; grandchildren: Casey, Carson, Nathan, Jacob, and Chloe Ford;brother: Richard (Donna) Solecki; Mother-in-Law: Juanita Hohmann; Sister-in-Law: Helen Rausch; Brothers-in-Law: Glenn (Dyan) Ford and Roy (Dawn) Ford; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Sr. and her parents.
Joyce was born in Hammond on April 19, 1952 to Ignatius and Larue (nee Cochran) Solecki. She graduated from Hammond Tech High School in 1970. Joyce was employed as a CNA on the Orthopedic Unit at Community Hospital for the last 18 years where she touched the lives of her many patients. She previously lived in Hammond, until moving to Hebron with her husband, Charles Sr. to be on the countryside. She loved to be outside and work in her yard and garden in which she took great pride. She would love having family and friends over for her infamous 4th of July parties. She welcomed everyone in her home with open arms. Once you entered, you became family and family was #1 to Joyce. She enjoyed all her grandchildren and supported them in all that they did. She will deeply be missed by all that knew her.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday February 13, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A funeral service will be held on Thursday February 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.