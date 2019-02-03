CROWN POINT, IN - Joyce M. Kutzler (nee Stoudt), age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at her home.
Joyce is survived by three children: Keith (Sharon) Kutzler, Karen (Robert) White and Carol (Scott) Blue; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded death by her husband: Cassel E. Kutzler; and grandson: Daniel Wright.
Joyce was a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ in Crown Point, Tri-Kappa and The Women's Guild.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Johns United Church of Christ, 1288 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN at 10:00 AM with Pastor Wendell Thacker officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Memorial donations may be given to: St. Johns United Church of Christ. To view directions and sign Joyce's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 663-2500.