GRIFFITH, IN - Joyce M. Lutes (nee Sabina), age 83 of Griffith, passed away on April 19, 2020. Joyce graduated from Griffith High School in 1955 where she excelled in academics, music and dance and was active in the Girl Scouts. Joyce started Nursing School in 1955 at the Chicago School of Nursing and continued her education at St. Luke's in Chicago, Columbia University in New York and U of I in Urbana. During her Nursing career she worked at St. Catherine's Hospital, opened up the Community Hospital in Munster in 1973 and eventually retired from the Inland Steel Medical Clinic in 1992. Joyce's favorite professional athletes were Pete Rose, Walter Payton and Michael Jordan. She was a huge Elvis Presley fan. Her two favorite television shows were Family Feud and The Cosby Show. Over the years Joyce enjoyed playing the organ at Church, golfing, bowling, playing bunco, pinochle and the slot machines. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Griffith. She enjoyed get-togethers with her high school friends and former nurse co-workers.