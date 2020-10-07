DYER, IN / FORMERLY OF BURNHAM AND SOUTH CHICAGO, IL - Joyce M. Marks, nee Machura, age 74, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Burnham and South Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years of Larry Marks. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and sister-in-law of many. Preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Mildred Machura.

Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Ann Church 3010 Ridge Rd. Lansing, IL, with Rev. Mark Kalema officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL.

In Honor of Joyce, please consider a memorial donation to, the American Cancer Society.