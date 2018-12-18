HIGHLAND, IN - Joyce MacDonald (nee Czubik), age 78 of Highland, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018.
Survived by husband of 54 years, Archie; three daughters: Laura (Tim Clouse) Hatfield, Karin (Brad) Howard, Joy (Daryl Slusher) MacDonald; four grandchildren: Justin (Kevin) Hatfield, Joshua Hatfield, Trevor Pearson, and Gracie Pearson; sister, Patricia (Jerry) Terry; son-in-law, Walter Hatfield.
Joyce was a member of Griffith Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1958. She received her B.S. degree from Valparaiso University and her Masters degree from Indiana University. Joyce was a former member of Highland Juniors and was a past board member of NWI Symphony and Red Hat Society.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018 DIRECTLY from Griffith Lutheran Church, 1000 N. Broad St., Griffith, with Rev. Frieda Scales officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. There will be a half-hour of visitation at church prior to services.
