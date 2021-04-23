Joyce Mae Semper

Dec. 7, 1932 — April 17, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN — Joyce Mae Semper, 88, a longtime Lake Station, IN, resident, formerly of Glen Park/Gary, IN, peacefully passed away April 17, 2021, at Catherine Kasper Home in Plymouth, IN. She was born in Chicago, IL, on December 7, 1932, to the late Theodore A. and Isabel D (nee Kramer) Semper. She retired from National Tea Co. where she worked as a bookkeeper, and was a former member of the Red Hat Society. Joyce enjoyed spending time with family and loved birds, especially cardinals, and giraffes. Joyce will be remembered as a loving, wonderful caregiver, and for her sweet nature. She will be dearly missed by her neighborhood family who thought of her as a grandma.

Joyce is survived by her brother, Ronald Semper; three nephews, Michael Semper, Theodore (Hazel) Semper and Scott (Valarie) Semper; niece, Cindy (Jim) Semper-Curry; and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore A. and Isabel D. (nee Kramer) Semper; her brother, Donald (Shirley) Semper; and sister-in-law, Diane Semper.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278, in Joyce's memory would be appreciated.