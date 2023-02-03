Sept. 1, 1941 - Jan. 31, 2023

MERRILLVILLE - Joyce Marie Beishline (nee Pruzin), age 81, of Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 62 years, Larry Beishline; children: Lisa (Dr. Brian) Tonner, Eric Beishline, Marci (Lee) Lerner; five grandchildren: Megan Tonner, Mary (Ryan) Gensler, Sam (Sarah) Tonner, Owen and William Lerner; great-grandchildren: George and Caroline Gensler; siblings: Fran (Art) Giacomin, John (late Pat) Pruzin, Jim (Toni) Pruzin, Tom (late Karen) Pruzin; and Joyce's many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many good friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents: John and Anne Pruzin; and sister, Linda Coates.

Joyce was born and raised in the Tolleston section of Gary in 1941. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Elementary and Tolleston High School, Class of 1959. Joyce met the love of her life in 1956 and later married Larry on July 2, 1960. For the first two years of their marriage, they lived in Europe while Larry served as an Air Force medic in Wiesbaden, Germany. Upon returning to the U.S. they lived above the family business, Pruzin Funeral Home in Tolleston and later raised their family in Hobart. She was a Frame Operator and Attendant with Indiana Bell with over 30 years of service. After retirement, Joyce volunteered many hours at Southlake Methodist Hospital as a pink lady.

She was a longtime and faithful member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and a current member of Holy Martyrs Catholic Church. She was a member and past President of the Hobart Elks Vivian Society. Joyce enjoyed traveling all over the world but truly loved her faith and family above all else.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Geisen-Pruzin Funeral & Cremation Services, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 801 W 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Rev. Ted Mauch officiating.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Joyce's name to Beat Childhood Cancer (www.beatcc.org), Juvenile Diabetes Research (www.idrf.org), or Holy Martyrs Catholic Church.

Visit Joyce's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500