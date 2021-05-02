Feb. 16, 1949 - April 25, 2021

RAPID CITY, SD - Joyce Maureen Minnick, 72 of Rapid City, SD passed away on April 25, 2021. She was born on February 16, 1949 in Pittsburgh, PA to Milton and Nellie Weis (deceased). She graduated from Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburg, and worked for many years as an Operating Room nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso, IN.

Joyce married her husband David on November 14, 1970. She is survived by her beloved husband, brother Dale Weis, son Matthew (Amanda); granddaughters: Michaela, Sydney, Emily, and son Paul (Sally); granddaughter Julia, and her Border Terrier Gracie.

In Keeping with Joyce's wishes she will be cremated and there will be no service. Donations in her memory may be made to Humaneindianawildlife.org.

