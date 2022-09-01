Feb. 21, 1927 - Aug. 29, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - Joyce Maxine (Mackey) Hoffman Semms, age 95 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born on February 21, 1927 in Gary, IN.

Joyce is survived by her son, James (Nancy) Hoffman; three granddaughters, Amy (Ariel) Rivera, Carrie (Clay) Mason, Rebecca (Steve) Mitcheltree; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, mother, Martha Mackey; her father, Paul Mackey; and sister, Shirley Fox.

Joyce was a school teacher and librarian. She lived for many years in the Merrillville and Crown Point area. Joyce spent many winters at her Seascape condo in Bonita Beach, FL. She loved to read and enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family.

Joyce's family will be having a Celebration of her life on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, 371 Indian Boundary Rd., Chesterton, IN 46304.