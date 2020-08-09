× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HESSVILLE, IN - Joyce McCrea, 84, passed away peacefully in her home July 31st. She is preceded in death by her husband Ross of 61 years, parents John and Helen Zubay, brother Eddie Zubay and sister Lucille Vance.

Joyce is survived by her children: Tom (Kathy) McCrea, Karen (Randy) Hirsch, Tim (Julie) McCrea and Kathy (Dennis) Toporek; her grandchildren: Sarah Greenhagen, Michelle McCrea, Garrett McCrea, Alexandra Hirsch, Jeff (Madeline) Hirsch, Matthew (Lindsey) McCrea, Stephen (Liz) McCrea, Kelleigh (Jacob) Kahle, Adam McCrea, Zach McCrea, Korie McCrea, Brittney Ferris, Kiley Ferris; nine great grandchildren; Godchildren: Kevin Vance, Renee Parker and Greg Canner. She is also survived by her brother, Bob (Marge) Zubay and sister in law Dolores Zubay.

Joyce was a devoted, loving wife and mother. She raised her kids in a Catholic household and was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Hessville for most of her life. Prior to children, she was employed at Lever Brothers in Whiting and after her kids were grown, she spent many years as a tax preparer at H&R Block.