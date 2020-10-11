MISHAWAKA, IN - Joyce R. Anello (nee Engel), age 83, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Joyce is survived by her children: John (Evy) Anello, Salvatore (Patti) Anello, William Anello, Anthony (Janice) Anello; daughter-in-law, Candy; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Anello; sons: Joseph Jr. and Kenneth Anello; daughter, Laura Anello; parents: Henry and Louise Engel; brother Tim; and sister, Janice.

Joyce was born in Gary, IN. She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Cedar Lake, IN. Joyce loved her arts and crafts; but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 12, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Joyce's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

