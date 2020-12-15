ST. JOHN, IN - Joyce Rinkema (nee Fennema), age 87, of St. John, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald "Bud" Rinkema. Loving mother of Lynn Rinkema, Lori (Jerry) Koedyker, and Brent (Tammy) Rinkema. Proud grandmother of Kelly (Tony) Rodriguez, Stephanie (Joe) Mazur, Lindsay (J.R.) Wydra, Breanne, Lucas, and Morgan Rinkema. Great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Bud (Monet) Fennema, Jess (late Harold) Winterhoff, and Jerry (Joyce) Fennema. Sister-in-law of Grace (late Bob) Fennema. Preceded in death by six sisters, five brothers, many in-laws, and by her parents Andrew and Ellen Fennema.

A private family funeral service will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN, with Rev. Jim Hollendoner officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Joyce was the owner of Prestige Lighting in Lansing for over 50 years. Memorial contributions may be given to Providence Life Services 18601 N. Creek Dr., Tinley Park, IL 60477.

