LAKE STATION, IN - Joyce Victoria Olson, age 74, of Lake Station,passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018.
Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her children: Debra Olson, Tricia (Mike) Sunderman, Matt (Jocelyn) Olson and Mark (Chelsey) Olson. Joyce will be fondly remembered by her 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband: Dave Olson; and her brothers: Larry Langman and Glenn Langman.
Joyce was born and raised in Gary, IN and lived most of her life in Porter, IN. Joyce and Dave retired in 2000 and moved to Brown County, IN.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Joyce, to the Alzheimer's Association online at alz.org or by mail at Alzheimer's A ssociation National Headquarters, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
