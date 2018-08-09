HIGHLAND, IN - Joyce Wolendowski, 74, of Highland Indiana passed away on August 8, 2018 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by husband of 51 years, Larry Wolendowski; her three children: Jeff Wolendowski, Scott (Julie) Wolendowski, and Jill Spoljoric; nine grandchildren: Samantha, Benjamin, MacKenzie, Rylee, Lawrence, Payton, Addison, Griffin, and Marshall; three nieces: Dawn Janowski, Karrie Kurcz Merola, and Marisol Janowski; her brothers Ken (Elena) Janowski and Don (Paula) Banyai. Preceded in death by mother Antoinette Janowski Banyai and father Bernard Janowski and Frank Banyai; brother Donald Janowski and nephew Kenny Janowski.
Visitation on Friday August 10, 2018 for family and friends at FAGEN MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2828 Highway Ave., Highland from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday starting with prayers at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church at 10:30 a.m.
Joyce was a graduate of Whiting High School, enjoyed traveling to Arizona and vacationing with husband, family and friends, spending time children, grandchildren and close friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved by many. She will be truly missed.