NEW CHICAGO - Joyceann A. Underwood (nee Dutton), age 80, of New Chicago, IN and formerly of Edwardsville, IL passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Joyceann was born on December 22, 1942, in Edwardsburg, IL to the late James A. and Eleanor L. (nee Hunt) Dutton. She obtained her bachelor's degree through Oakland City College (now University) and her master's degree with Indiana State University. Joyceann was a teacher with River Forest Elementary School from 1964-1999. She taught various grades over the years including Kindergarten, First Grade and Fourth Grade. Joyceann married Charles Agnew I in 1968 and spent 33 loving years together until his passing in 2001. In 2007, Joyceann married Ron Underwood. Together, they were members of Eastlake Baptist Church.

Joyceann was a founding member of Hearts in Motion, which began in 1993 under the name Heal the Children. Joyceann was very dedicated to the medical care of children traveling to have surgery in Naperville, IL, welcoming 14 foster children into her home over the years. Her work with Hearts in Motion and with foster children was extremely important to her. Joyceann's door was always open to others. She counseled through sharing advice and understood the value of befriending others. She was very Christian Baptist founded; her faith meant everything to her.

In her quiet moments, Joyceann liked to play card games, especially hand and foot! She was a beloved wife, devoted mother, loving grandmother and great-grandmother, dedicated foster mother, dear sister and aunt, and a treasured teacher who will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Joyceann is survived by her husband of 15 years: Ron Underwood, Children: Chuck Agnew II, David Agnew, and Jodi Richmond; brothers: John Dutton, Allen Martin, Curtis Martin, and Steve Martin; sisters: Nora Cooper, Ruth Stanfil, Nancy Dickerson; and many many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyceann was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Arthur Agnew I; parents, James and Eleanor; and sister, Judy Ruhman.

Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel (600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN) on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. and then from 6:00-8:00 P.M. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. from Rees Hobart Chapel, with Pastor Ben Hammond officiating. Joyceann will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN, with Mike Barrow officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyceann's name may be made to Hearts in Motion (contact Myra, Director of Development and Communications, at 219-924-2446 or myra@heartsinmotion.org to make contributions).