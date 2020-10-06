PORTAGE, IN - Joyus Bednash Windsor, 81, of Portage, IN passed away on October 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was anxiously awaiting her entrance into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Joyus was born in Gary, IN, October 29, 1938 to Anna (Walters) and Joe Bednash. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Windsor; sister Joanne Harper; father Joe; mother Anna Marshall; and brother-in-law Tom Brady. She is survived by her daughter Christine Windsor, and sons Chip, Tom (Lori), and Eric Windsor. Also her sisters Eva Brady and Theresa (Ken) Skeen, and brother and sister-in-law George and Vida Marshall. She had eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the Portage Bible Church, 2748 Willowdale Rd in Portage on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Portage Bible Church. Please go to www.reesfuneralhomes to view the full obituary.