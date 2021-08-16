DYER, IN - Jozo Vukojevic, age 70, late of Dyer, IN, formery of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Ljilja Vukojevic for 37 years. Loving Tata of Ivan (Valerie) Vukojevic, and Ivana (Matthew) Betkowski. Devoted Dedo of Ava, Mia, Lily, and Nika Vukojevic. Cherished brother of Kata, Maca, Vesa, Vila, the late Ivan and the late Anica. Fond uncle of many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jozo came to the United States from Hercegovina in 1977 to build a future for himself and his family. After many years of hard work he went back to Hercegovina and married his wife Ljilja. They came back to the states together and couple short days later had their first son, Ivan. Two years later they welcomed daughter Ivana. Jozo and Ljilja worked hard and established a successful life together while raising their children. After many years in Hyde Park, they moved to Dyer and continued to enjoy life together as a growing family.

Jozo will always be remembered by being the most generous, caring, and kind hearted man who welcomed everyone into his home with a full glass to drink and platefuls of food. He will forever be missed by his family and friends and his legacy will live on forever.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. from the Elmwood Chapel 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Sacred Heart Croatian Catholic Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more information www.elmwoodchapel.com 773-731-2749