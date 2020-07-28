× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Juan F. Lardydell

HAMMOND, IN — Juan F. Lardydell, 48, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. Survivors include his wife, Donyel; two sons, Juan Lardydell Jr. and Jacobi Lardydell; three daughters, Raven, Deirra and Briona Lardydell; two grandsons, Bryson Ellison and Julian Lardydell; two brothers, Demetrius Lardydell and Damian (Endia) Lardydell; two sisters, Valencia (Charles) Shelton and Lateria Garrett; paternal grandmother, Jessie Mae Lardydell; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, James and Valencia Lardydell, and three brothers, Carlos, James and Anton Lardydell.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 4911 McCook Ave., East Chicago, the Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, please cash app to $msdloveplus.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Lardydell family during their time of loss.