EAST CHICAGO, IN - Juan H. Cardenas of East Chicago, Indiana passed away peacefully at age 94 on Friday, January 20, 2023 in his home surrounded by family.

Juan was born in Cienega de Flores, NL Mexico to Juan and Rosa Cardenas. Juan had three brothers and three sisters. He attended school in Mexico and achieved a 5th grade education. After the 5th grade, he left school so he could help support his family. Juan served in Mexico'

s mandatory military enlistment in Monterrey, Mexico.

Juan married his wife, Benita, in November 1961 and had three children. They were parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in East Chicago.

As a young man he came to the United States and worked to provide for his family. Juan worked in several locations throughout the United States to include Ohio, Michigan, Texas, Illinois, and Arkansas before settling in East Chicago, Indiana where he raised his family. He retired from Champion Rivet after 24 years of service.

Juan enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved being with his family and friends, listening to ranchera and mariachi music, and dancing. He was an avid fan of boxing and the Mexican National Soccer Team. He enjoyed food especially Cabrito and Barbacoa and his cervezita. Juan loved to travel and visit his family in Texas and Mexico. In 2022, Juan and his family took a wonderful family vacation to Disney World which he really enjoyed.

He is survived by his wife, Benita Cardenas, two daughters Marisela (Michael) Upchurch, Leticia (Ignacio) Cardenas, his six grandchildren Julie (Nick), Melanie, Mikey, Samantha, Joshua, and Valerie, five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Aaliyah, Josiah, Jeremiah, Gianna, brothers Gregorio (Amparo), Pablo (Maria), sisters Andrea (Roberto), Sanjuana (Hipolito), Maria (Mario), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Rosa Cardenas, brother Jose Cardenas, and his son Juan G. Cardenas.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, (formerly Anthony Dziadowicz Funeral Home) 4404 Cameron Ave. Hammond, IN. with a Mariachi Band at 6:00pm and a Rosary at 7:00pm. A Funeral mass will be Thursday, January 26, 2023 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St. East Chicago, IN. at 10:00 am with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. With a final viewing at 9:00 am at church prior to Mass.

Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. For more information, please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.