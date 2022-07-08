Juan J. "Chichio" Garza

EAST CHICAGO - Juan J. "Chichio" Garza, age 86 of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Raquel (Mendez) Garza; four children: Elsa (Gerardo) Solis, Ana (Guillermo) Briseno, Juan (Erika) Garza and Rachel (Martin) Murillo; 16 grandchildren: Gerardo and Luis Angel (Griselda Gonzalez) Solis, Guillermo, Jr. (Tiffany) Briseno, Anselmo Briseno, Juan Roberto Briseno, Alejandro Briseno and Melisa (Loui Bravo) Briseno, Mark Anthony (Tasha) Garza, Jaime Garza, Linda (Adonis) Munoz, Andrea Garza, Christian Ali Garza and John Garza, Mandy Murillo, Angel Murillo and Angelica Murillo; 25 great-grandchildren; siblings: Laura Beatrice (late Carlos) Diaz, late Alfonso (Martha) Garza, Rosa Maria (late Alfonso) Reyes, Anselmo (Josefina) Garza, Nelly (Carlos), Oscar (Patricia), and Luis (Lourdes); numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Anselmo and Elsa (Hinojosa) Garza.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago IN with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN, with American Legion Allied Post #369 Military graveside services. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN and on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m.

Juan retired from L.T.V. Steel Company, he was a U.S. Army Veteran and an avid Chicago Cubs and Monterrey Soccor Team "Tigres" fan.

In lieu of flowers, donations to any Veteran cause would be appreciated.