GARY, IN - Juan L. Rios, 87, of Gary, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, March 1, 2021. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Hortensia; his loving children: Juan R. (Tonya) Rios, Frank (Bertha) Rios, Maria T. (Richie Guillen) Rios-Guillen and Gustavo Rios; brother, Jesus L. Rios; many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; adored in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews; and treasured friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Perfecto and Maria; and sister, Estela Rios-Hernandez.

Juan dedicated 36 years of service at Inland Steel/Arcelor Mittal before retiring as a locomotive engineer. He was hardworking, dedicated, and maintained perfect attendance. Juan will always be known for his love of games and music. He enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, and solving crossword puzzles. He was a talented musician who enjoyed playing the piano, harmonica, and reciting poems. Juan was full of joy and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

Chapel service will be Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For more info, call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com