Juan M. Rodriguez Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Juan M. Rodriguez Sr., 69, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. He is survived by his children: Juan Rodriguez Jr., Camden (Ashley) Pruznak, Effie Hemphill and Mary Rodriguez; grandchildren: Tristin and Ashley Pruznak, Kairi Hemphill and Michael Rodriguez; sisters: Patricia Aguirre, Otillia Rodriguez, Genie Castillo, Sabina Rogriguez and Sylvia Salinas; brothers, Henry Rodriguez, Patrick, Jr. (Naomi) Rodriguez and Gerardo Sr. (Michelle) Rodriguez; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Sr. and Guadalupe (nee Espinoza) Rodriguez, and daughter in-law, Michelle Pruznak.

Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Private cremation to follow. Deacon Ray Helfen will hold services 6:15 pm Thursday.

Jose was a former employee at the Indiana Unemployment Office and he was a U.S. Army veteran. He will be surely missed by his family and those he helped throughout his lifetime. May the Lord's embrace encompass John and his entire family. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com