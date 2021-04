CROWN POINT, IN - Juan Olavarria, 94, of Crown Point, passed away April 19, 2021. He was retired from U.S. Steel. Visitation will be Friday, April 23, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN. Interment in McCool Cemetery Portage. www.burnsfuneral.com