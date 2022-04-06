LANSING, IL - Juan Ramirez, 86, of Lansing, passed away on April 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Sara P. Ramirez, sister Elvira Garcia Sotelo; children: Sara Kooiker, Daniel (Judy) Ramirez; son-in-law Jack Serban; grandchildren: Allen Babiarz, John Serban, Joshua(Julie) Babiarz, Richard Serban, Nicholas Babiarz, Daniel J. Ramirez; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Crecenia Sustita and Juan Ramirez; siblings: Delores Hernandez, Horacio Ramirez, Sofia Vazquez, Jose Ramirez, Marcelino Ramirez, Olga Garcia, and children Anita Serban and Irene Ramirez.

Juan retired from LTV Steel after more than 30 years and loved being at home with his familyand watching his beloved Chicago White Sox. He attended at least one game every year formost of his life. Frequenting the dance halls in his youth, he met his beloved wife, sweepingher off her feet on the dance floor. They married and enjoyed 61 years of wedded bliss.

Due to Covid, the family asks to please keep the services to only family. Visitation will be heldon Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Rosary will take place at 6:00 PM with son Daniel Ramirez leading. Mass ofChristian burial will be held on Friday, April 7, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd St., Calumet City, IL. Juan will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Steger, IL, near his daughters and mother. Juan was loved by many and will be truly missed.