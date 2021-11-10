Juana C. Tristan

DYER, IN — Juana C. Tristan, age 90, of Dyer, IN passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. She was the mother of eight children: Maria "Lupe" (nee Tristan) McCracken, Diane Tristan, Daniel Tristan, Jr., Elizabeth Golon, Susan Travis, Edward (Robin) Tristan, Mary Bodnar and Beatrice Tristan; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Juana was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; daughters: Elizabeth and Beatrice.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. service.

Juana Tristan came with her husband Daniel and young family to Indiana from Texas. They were migrant workers and settled in Dyer, IN and she has been a lifelong resident since 1967. Daniel worked for Apex Railroad and Juana worked at Dyer Franciscan Hospital for 36 years. There was a celebration of her 90th Birthday on July 15, 2021, where all who loved her gathered together.