HAMMOND, IN - Juanita "Babe" Dannis (nee Kozlowski), age 79, of Hammond, Indiana peacefully passed away October 5, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving sons: Jim Jr. (Dawn), Tim, Mark (Amy), Tom (Rita), Bill (Julie) and Joe; brothers: Edward (Arlene) Kozlowski and John Kozlow; sisters: Hyacinth, Kitty and Bobbie Kozlowski; 10 grandchildren: Mike, Lynette, Drew, Ashley, Chantel, Bella, Olivia, Linden, Coco, Lincoln Dannis; and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Babe was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son,Bo;and parents: Edward and Eve (nee Wegrzyn) Kozlowski.

Babe was born in Chicago, IL and moved to Hammond, IN where they raised seven boys. She was a supervisor at White Castle for many years and enjoyed friendships with her co-workers. She was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bulls and Bears, loved tennis and horse racing and was a lifelong bowler on teams with her family. Playing cards with Grama was everyone's favorite thing to do.

She will be missed greatly and loved deeply forever.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (service at 11:30 a.m.). followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

For service information please call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.