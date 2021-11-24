June 6, 1938 - Nov. 21, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN -

Juanita Capoyianes, age 83, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Juanita is survived by her two sisters: Clara McIlvenna, Mary Smith; niece, Andrea (Shane) Houlihan; and nephew, Duane (Stacy) Dean.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Cappy" Capoyianes; parents: Louis and Shirley Redden; sister, Marcelle Dean; and nephew, Tim McIlvenna.

Juanita graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1957. She married Charles "Cappy" Capoyianes on September 27, 1959. Juanita retired from U.S. Steel with 30 years of service. She and her husband "Cappy" opened and operated Ruffle's Balloonery and Flowers in Merrillville for 30 years. She was a member of the Merrillville Fire Department Auxiliary and was President of the Funny Bones Clown Association. Juanita was a member of Peace United Church of Christ where she was treasurer for many years.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating, at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410.