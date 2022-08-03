Juanita "Chata" Gil

Sept. 28, 1940 - July 28, 2022

EAST CHICAGO - Juanita Gil, 81 a lifelong resident of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Paul and Andrea Velasquez in East Chicago, IN. Juanita was a graduate of East Chicago Washington class of 1959. After high school she married Richard Guerrero and had three children: Rick, Dean, and Lisa. She met the love of her life, Ruben Gil in 1972 and married shortly thereafter. Together they had one son, Ruben James Gil.

She retired from Inland Steel in 1996 with 30 years of service. She returned to Arcelor Mittal Steel as a consultant and translator. She was a member of the Latino Historical Society, volunteered at St. Catharine's Hospital, traveled the United States and Mexico frequently, loved to play Bingo with her Comadre (late) Lupe Serna and Bunco with her Bunco Ladies.

Juanita is survived by children: Rick (Felicia) Guerrero, Dean (Denine) Guerrero, Lisa (Tony) Serna, and Ruben James Gil; seven grandchildren: Anthony (Anna), Daniel, Steven, Cassandra, Bianca, Ruben "Pito", Carlos; one great-grandchild, Anthony Ricky; one step-grandson, Zachary; and brother, Paul (Dawn) Velasquez.

Special friends: Elaine, Marcie, Terry, Joyce, Marissa, Michael Roy, and close friends to her children who always referred to her as "Mom".

She was a business owner who touched the lives of so many people along the way and made countless lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Andrea Velasquez; husband, Ruben Gil; and grandson, Richard (Ricky) Guerrero III.

She will be missed for her great cooking, especially for the holidays, Christmas cookies and crocheting a blanket for anyone who was having a baby.

Juanita, Mom to her loving children and Nana to her adoring grandchildren, will be dearly missed as the Matriarch and "Rock" of our family. She loved fiercely and defended mightily those near to her heart.

Visitation Friday, August 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 W. Ridge Road, Gary, IN. Burial to follow immediately after.