LANSING, IL — Juanita Helen Claiborne Ford Hohmann, age 99 of Lansing, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021, surrounded by her children, in her home of 65 years. She is survived by her loving children: Helen (late Richard) Rausch, Glenn (Dyan) Ford, Roy (late Dawn) Ford and step-son, Phillip (Jeanette) Hohmann. She is also survived by numerous precious grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Juanita is preceded in death by her first husband, Truman Ford; her second husband, George Hohmann; her parents, Helen and William Taylor Claiborne; her son, Charles (late Joyce) Ford; her step son, Gregory (late Lavetta) Hohmann; and her siblings; Azilee (late Everett) Goins, Naomi (late Joe Clyde) Goins, Taylor (late Pallie) Claiborne, Mary (late Lloyd, Sr.) Duncan and Lucille (late James) Siler.

Friends are invited to visit with Juanita's family, Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM. Juanita will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, TN. If so desired, memorial gifts may be directed to Lansing Gospel Chapel, Lansing, Illinois.Juanita had a great capacity for loving and being loved. Her cheerfulness and contentment were contagious, and people were drawn to her. She was hard working her whole life, and was quick to help anyone, in any way, that she could. She was a woman of great faith, and her church friends were her second family. She was a fantastic mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.