Juanita J. Zurbriggen

CROWN POINT, IN - Juanita J. Zurbriggen, 93, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at her home.

Juanita is survived by her children: Eric Zurbriggen, Ed Zurbriggen, Lynn Tomondi, Joan Iliff, Martin (Dawn) Zurbriggen, James (Kathleen) Zurbriggen and Mary Zurbriggen; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Roberts and Percilla Hayes; sister-in-law, Theresa Gull; and many nieces and nephews.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Zurbriggen; parents, Percy and Frances Ivie; and sisters: Irma Mapes, Ruby Dallohan, Jessie Morrison, Ima Jean Ivie, Dolores Merry and Sharon Harris.

Juanita was a retired nurse, working at Broadway Methodist as well as a supervisor at St. Anthony Home in Crown Point. Juanita enjoyed reading, bowling, pinochle and travel.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Funeral services will be private with interment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.