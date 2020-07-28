Juanita "Jeanette" Gonzales

Juanita 'Jeanette' Gonzalez
MILLER, IN — Juanita "Jeanette" Gonzalez, 89, of Miller, passed away July 25, 2020. She graduated from Froebel High School. Jeanette was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and an active member of Marquette Park United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Delmiro, and son, Del Jr. She is survived by her children, Ray (Teddi) Gonzalez, Juanita (Mark) Watson and Paula (Mike) Ihnat; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Janice Gonzalez; and many loving cousins.
A private inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com
