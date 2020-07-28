Juanita "Jeanette" Gonzales

Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MILLER, IN — Juanita "Jeanette" Gonzalez, 89, of Miller, passed away July 25, 2020. She graduated from Froebel High School. Jeanette was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and an active member of Marquette Park United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.