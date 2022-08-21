 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juanita Joyce Frizzell (nee Barman)

Juanita Joyce Frizzell

Dec. 5, 1935 - July 18, 2022

LAKE DALECARLIA, IN - Juanita Joyce Frizzell (Barman), age 86, of Lake Dalecarlia passed away July 18, 2022. She was born on December 5, 1935, in Hammond, Indiana as the daughter of George and Mary Barman. In addition to her parents and her sister, Marty Walker, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bob Frizzell, in March of 2022 and her son, Dale Frizzell, in 2019.

Joyce is survived by her sons, David (Karen) Frizzell and Brian (Julie) Frizzell, and daughter-in-law, Linda Frizzell; grandchildren, Josh (Yiran) Frizzell, Jennifer Frizzell, Jessica Frizzell, Jesse (Kim) Frizzell, Jordan (Kari) Frizzell, Ben Frizzell, Ryan (Amanda) Frizzell, and Nick (Heather) Frizzell; and eight great-grandchildren.

Joyce worked for Tri-Creek School Corporation for approximately 37 years, starting as a part-time cook and retiring as the bookkeeper for the school system's cafeterias. She also worked early in life at Great Oaks Convalescent Home as a nurse's aide. Joyce loved her family, friends, and church community and was an active member of Cedar Lake United Methodist Church. She loved her home on the lake, children, and all kinds of animals.

A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held on August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Cedar Lake United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Cedar Lake United Methodist Church,7124 W. 137th Place, Cedar Lake, IN 46303.

BURDAN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.burdanfuneralhome.com.

