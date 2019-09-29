IN LOVING MEMORY OF JUANITA MARTINEZ ON HER 28TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN 1941 - 1991 All I have are memories and your love only a mother could give. Your memories are a keepsake which will never be forgotten and I'll never part from them. God has you in His arms, you're in His glory and in true happiness forever. Your in my heart forever. With deepest love, your Daughter, Norma and Granddaughter, Annessa
