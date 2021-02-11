EAST CHICAGO, IN - Juanita Moore, age 88, of East Chicago, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

Survivors three daughters: Senetha (Charles) Robinson, Tina (Michael) Schnake and Patricia Cox; four sons: Larry, Charles and Wallace Ross, Kevin Moore; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four sisters; one brother and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 305 E. 68th Place, Merrillville. Rev. T. Brian Hill, officiating. Interment, Ridgelawn Cemetery Gary. Visitation will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Moore family during their time of loss.