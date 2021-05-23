Jan. 25, 1930 - May 16, 2021

Juanita Roaden, age 91, peacefully went to heaven on Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born on January 25, 1930 to Bess and Howard Combs in Harrodsburg, KY.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William F. Roaden Jr. of 64 years of marriage; and her beloved children, Ella Chadwell and Terry Roaden.

She left behind her loving daughter and son, Patricia (Manuel) Fuentes and Michael C. Roaden; son, Ed Roaden; dearest grandchildren: Michael, Alicia (Doug), Patrick (Betsy), Kathy (Tommy), Samantha, and Jeff; and treasured great-grandchildren: Skylar, Trace, Marris, Emme, Payton, Carson, Oscar, Leo, Dominic, Benjamin and Chadwell.

Juanita retired from Highland Dentistry as a dental assistant after 30 years. She also continued her education at Purdue Calumet as an LPN and worked in Sauk Village.

She was a dedicated Christian of the Southern Baptist faith throughout her adult life. She and her husband were among the oldest members of First Baptist Church of Griffith (now HopeSpring Church).