Judge Mary Rudasics Harper

Judge Mary (nee Rudasics) Harper

Sep. 18, 1950 - Sep. 14, 2022

Valparaiso, IN - Judge Mary (nee Rudasics) Harper passed away on September 14, 2022 at the age of 71, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on September 18, 1950, in Jacksonville, NC, soon thereafter her family moved to South Bend, IN. Mary moved to Valparaiso upon completion of law school in 1975. On July 31, 1993 she married David Chidester, who survives. She was the daughter of the late James Rudasics and Betty Rudasics (nee Lynn) of South Bend. Mary attended Saint Mary's Academy in South Bend for High School and Colorado State University (B.A.1972) and the Valparaiso School of Law (JD 1975).

She is survived by her Husband, David Chidester; and son, James E. Harper (Liz McCabe) of Valparaiso; and her brothers: Tom Rudasics of Hilton Head SC, Randy (Kathie) of Steamboat Springs, CO and Jeff Rudasics of Granger, IN, as well as in-laws: Jeff and Kathy Chidester of Portage, Becky and David Betts, Debra Rudasics and Mother-in-law, Irene Chidester.

Mary proudly served the citizens of Porter County as a Superior Court Judge from 1985-1996, and Circuit Court Judge from 1996 to 2020. After 35 years on the bench, Mary retired as the longest serving female state court judge in the State of Indiana. As Circuit Court Judge, she brought innovation and collaboration to the Porter County Juvenile Court system, which served as a model system for Indiana in the treatment of mentally ill and addicted juveniles. As a judge, Mary Harper was known throughout Indiana as a no-nonsense judge who was firm in punishment, fair to all litigants and lawyers and judicial in her manner and conduct on and off the bench. She was the first female judge in Porter County; first female deputy prosecutor; received the Sagamore of the Wabash upon retirement and chaired numerous committees and received a multitude of awards and accolades, too many to mention.

The juvenile courtroom was recently named in her honor. Mary formed the Mayors' Commission on Domestic Violence and served in numerous community correction capacities. She was a mentor judge to numerous new judges and young lawyers.

In her spare time, Mary enjoyed travelling to Nashville, where she was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame Foundation. She enjoyed meeting her favorite artists inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame, who referred to her as "Judge Mary", particularly Marty Stuart and Connie Smith. She travelled often to the Big Island of Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Napa. She enjoyed Notre Dame football and the Chicago Bears. She was an excellent gardener and cook and enjoyed walking her rescue beagles, Barney, Dolly and Izzy, among the Long Lake neighborhoods before she left for court.

Due to her cancer, after 35 years toiling on the bench, she only got five months of retirement, but she enjoyed her life and was most thankful to serve the people of Porter County. She leaves behind numerous friends and co-workers, including her court staffs.

Her real joy was her son, Jim, and she enjoyed watching his legal and political career and life.

Thanks to Dunes Hospice and Kelly Staubus of Assisting Seniors and Margaret Hendrix, Caretaker.

Judge Mary was raised in the Catholic faith and a funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Paul Quanz of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 West 700 North, Valparaiso, IN on Thursday, September 22 at 10 a.m. Entombment at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, 375 West Cleveland Road, Granger, IN afterwards. Visitation will occur at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell Street, Valparaiso on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for vaccinated friends and family. Donations on Mary's behalf may be made to The Caring Place or Lakeshore PAWS and are greatly appreciated.

Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home. 219-462-3125.