VALPARAISO, IN - Judith A. Beezhold, age 78, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went to her new home to be with her Lord on November 20, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1942, in Muskegon, Michigan, the daughter of the late Rev. Enno and Florence (Vander Ley) Haan.

Judy was a graduate of Lynden Christian High School in Lynden, Washington, and then graduated with a nursing degree from Blodgett Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1963. She married the love of her life, Christian G. Beezhold, on November 8, 1963, in Lansing, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2012.

Judy is survived by her three children: Steven (Doreen) Beezhold of DeMotte, Indiana, Lynn Geberin of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Christa (Tom) Thornton of Clearwater, Florida; seven grandchildren: Corinne (Kyle) Jansma, Calandra (John) Van Kley, Christopher Beezhold, Ryan Geberin, Nayden Geberin, Jacob Thornton, and Nathan Thornton; two great-grandchildren: Zander Jansma and Aria Jansma; and sister, Ruth (John) Terborg of Hudsonville, Michigan. Judith is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy was a member of Calvary Church of Valparaiso. She enjoyed traveling, reading, fishing, and spending time with her family in Indiana, Florida, and Michigan.

A private funeral service will be held at Moeller Funeral Home in Valparaiso on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at noon. Private burial will take place immediately following at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to DeMotte Christian Schools, Inc. or Victory Christian Academy.