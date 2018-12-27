Judith A. Berkoski

VALPARAISO, IN - Judith, age 80, passed away on Thursday, December 20, 2018 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on November 27, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Albert and Elizabeth (nee Fitzgerald) Hinsberger. Judith was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and St. Teresa Avila Catholic Church.
Judith is survived by her sons, Christopher Berkoski of Valparaiso, Andrew (Alsa) Berkoski of Pittsburgh; daughters, Lizabeth (Tom) Engel of Valparaiso, Pamela (James) Sprowl of La Fontaine, Laura (Brooke) Asbell of Dallas, TX; nine grandchildren, Chad (Rachel) Engel, Corrine (Gavin) Kophcnski, Jessica (Jathan) Jones, Benjamin and Mitchell Sprowl, Samantha and Jake Asbell, Ileana and Alexandra Berkoski; six great grandchildren; sister, Carol (Terrance) Brown of Oak Forest, IL. Preceded in death by husband, Robert A. Berkoski; parents; brother, Albert Hinsberger; sister, Joyce Moynihan.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on December 31, 2018 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. Rev. Chris Stanish officiating. Meet with family from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Cremains placed in Columbarium, St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.
Memorial to Café Manna at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219)-462-3125.