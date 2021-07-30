HOBART, IN — Judith A. Kiraly (nee Hoekstra), age 83, of Hobart passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at home. She was born on July 20, 1938 in Gary, Indiana to James and Elizabeth Hoekstra. On June 21, 1956 she married the love of her life at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville. She truly enjoyed the time she spent traveling with her husband. They traveled to Europe and drove all over the United States. She was an active volunteer at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She served as the recording secretary for United Steelworkers union. Above all, she was a beautiful woman and a good loving mother. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family.