Judith A. Kiraly (nee Hoekstra)
July 20, 1938 — July 28, 2021
HOBART, IN — Judith A. Kiraly (nee Hoekstra), age 83, of Hobart passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at home. She was born on July 20, 1938 in Gary, Indiana to James and Elizabeth Hoekstra. On June 21, 1956 she married the love of her life at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville. She truly enjoyed the time she spent traveling with her husband. They traveled to Europe and drove all over the United States. She was an active volunteer at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She served as the recording secretary for United Steelworkers union. Above all, she was a beautiful woman and a good loving mother. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Steven Kiraly; sons: Steven (Sheryl) Kiraly of Hobart, James (Robin) Kiraly of Cedar Lake; granddaughter, Shannon (Wade) Vyhnanek; great granddaughters: Sophia and Audee; and sister, Loretta Hoekstra of Crown Point; numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth Hoekstra; brothers: Chuck, Warren and David Hoekstra. Memorial contributions in Judith's name may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at Dunes Hospice for the exceptional care they provided during Judith's illness.
A funeral service for Judith will take place Monday, August 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.