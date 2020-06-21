× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH, IN - Judith A. Onda, 81, of Griffith went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1938 in Hammond to Lawrence and Marie Keilman.

She attended Hammond High School. On November 22, 1958 she married Edward Onda and to this union were three children Christine, Nancy, and Michael. She worked as a Real Estate Agent and later worked as a Paralegal for the Federal Attorney's Office in Hammond. She was a member of Duneland Weavers Guild and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Griffith Post 66.

She loved her family, pets, traveling, and was gifted in weaving, painting, and sketch art. She created beautiful pieces that she would place in local craft fairs and gift to her family and friends. She was known for her canned pickles.

She is survived by her children, Christine Metros of Crown Point, Nancy (Dennis) Whitfield of Berthoud, CO, and Michael Onda of Griffith; her brothers, Richard (Vicki) Keilman and Kenneth (Cindy) Keilman all of Munster. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.