PORTAGE, IN — Judith A. Panozzo (nee McCormack), age 57, longtime Portage resident, formerly of South Holland and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood, passed away on November 1, 2021. A graduate of Thornwood High School Class of 1981, received her Associate's in Nursing from Thornton Community College in 1987. Retired Registered Nurse for over 30 years at Munster Community Hospital. Beloved wife for 21 years of Peter Panozzo. Daughter of the late Agnes nee Madvar and Edward McCormack. Dear sister of John (Renee) McCormack. Cherished aunt of Celine, Teagan, Brenna, Brianna McCormack, Reece Sullivan, Patrick (Abby) Aerts, Abby Panozzo, Michael Panozzo, and Matthew Panozzo-Schagene. Friend of many.