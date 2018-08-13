MERRILLVILLE, IN - Judith A. Walters (nee Burch), age 75 of Merrillville passed away Saturday, August 11 after a short illness and was surround by her children and friends at the time. She was a loving mother of three, devoted wife, best friend, and beautiful person. She is a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1961, and had worked as a medical biller for many years at St. Anthony's in Crown Point.
She is survived by her children: Amy Walters, Greg (Dr. Michael Moreno) Walters, Kelly Walters; brother Bruce (Connie) Burch; sister-in-law Narda Walters; dogs Brady and Sophie; cat Tiki; and her many nieces and nephews. She proceeded in death by her loving husband Joseph (Jim) Walters of 50 years, parents Harold and Marian Burch (nee Hoge), brothers Robert and Richard and sister Charmaine Burch.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) for a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. A Memorial Service will take place Wednesday evening at 6:00 P.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Rev. Michael Maginot officiating.
